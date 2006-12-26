Well, I've received a few reviews about this morning's performance. Of the few who listened who told me about it, they all said I was entertaining and good. That makes me feel better. It's tough to judge myself, but I do feel like I got better as the morning went on. I started out pretty rough. The first thirty minutes were pretty awful, actually. But after that it got better. By the end I felt like I knew what I was doing, but then it was over.

Three hours goes by quickly. It's funny how the mind works. And I only got one phone call -- about fake vs. real Christmas trees. I did manage to take on the "asian spas" in town. Hopefully it will do some good. I'm deeply suspicious of why the City of Macon has turned a blind eye toward these places.