Redstate, a soon to be one month old blog where I am a contributor, was started by Tacitus, coincidentally of the tactitus website.

In just one month, Redstate has become a clearinghouse of Republican news and information. Recently, in a direct challenge to conservatives in the blogosphere, several lefties with a willing media, said that the right side of the internet does not have the ability to do aggressive internet fundraising for candidates.

Redstate wants to prove them wrong. It's first fundraising drive is on for Jim DeMint for United States Senate.

Go contribute and show the left that we can beat them at their online fundraising game.