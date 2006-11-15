Raising Republicans
Things like this only serve the cause of creating a new generation turned against the left.
After 90 years in San Francisco high schools, the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps must go, the San Francisco school board decided Tuesday night.
The board voted 4-2 to eliminate the popular program, phasing it out over two years.
Dozens of JROTC cadets at the board meeting burst into tears or covered their faces after the votes were cast.
And let's remember our new Speaker is from San Francisco.