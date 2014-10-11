There have been disturbing allegations against Carl DeMaio for a while. Those include all sorts of things including sexual harassment against another guy.

Here’s the truth about all this. The NRCC vetted the guy and these allegations were there for a while. They have merit behind them. Were DeMaio a straight guy, the NRCC would have worked overtime to force him out. Republicans all over would be denouncing the guy.

But DeMaio is gay. And the GOP likes to raise the diversity shield where it can. So they’ll turn a blind eye here. That’s just the reality of the situation.

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