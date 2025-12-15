Random Gift Ideas
Likewise, if you have a golfer in the family, I cannot recommend enough a subscription to The Golfer’s Journal. It’s the only magazine I read cover to cover and the golfer community built around it is amazing. I gift it to friends regularly.
Cookbooks I Love
General Topics
Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook
Sally’s Baking 101: Foolproof Recipes from Easy to Advanced
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love: A Cookbook
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking
Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
Barefoot Contessa Foolproof: Recipes You Can Trust: A Cookbook
The Pioneer Woman Cooks—The Essential Recipes: 120 Greatest Hits, New Twists, and Perfected Classics – A Foolproof Guide for Home Cooks
Phil’s Favorites: Recipes from Friends and Family to Make at Home
Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files: A Cookbook
Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant and Unfussy New Favorites: A Cookbook
The Complete America’s Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook 2001–2026
Baking and Dessert
The Perfect Cookie: Your Ultimate Guide to Foolproof Cookies, Brownies & Bars
BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts
Baking in the American South: 200 Recipes and Their Untold Stories
The King Arthur Baking Company’s All-Purpose Baker’s Companion
Italian
Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking: 30th Anniversary Edition: A Cookbook
Lidia’s Family Table: More Than 200 Fabulous Recipes to Enjoy Every Day-With Wonderful Ideas for Variations and Improvisations
Perfect Pan Pizza: Square Pies to Make at Home, from Roman, Sicilian, and Detroit, to Grandma Pies and Focaccia
Pasta Grannies: The Official Cookbook: The Secrets of Italy’s Best Home Cooks
Tex/Mex
My Mexican Favorites: 60 Easy, From-Scratch Recipes with Authentic Flavor
Tex-Mex Cookbook: Traditions, Innovations, and Comfort Foods from Both Sides of the Border
Southern
The Southern Foodways Alliance Community Cookbook
Southern Living A Southern Gentleman’s Kitchen: Adventures in Cooking, Eating, and Living in the New South
When Southern Women Cook: History, Lore, and 300 Recipes with Contributions from 70 Women Writers
River Road Recipes: The Textbook of Louisiana Cuisine
The Southerner’s Cookbook: Recipes, Wisdom, and Stories
Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou
Bon Appetit, Y’all: Recipes and Stories from Three Generations of Southern Cooking
Paula Deen’s Southern Cooking Bible: The New Classic Guide to Delicious Dishes with More Than 300 Recipes
Barbecue & Grilling
Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Cooked Perfection
Butcher On The Block: Everyday Recipes, Stories, and Inspirations from Your Local Butcher and Beyond – Master BBQ, Smoking, and Culinary Techniques for Meat
The South’s Best Butts: Pitmaster Secrets for Southern Barbecue Perfection
Southern Living Ultimate Book of BBQ: The Complete Year-Round Guide to Grilling and Smoking
Kitchen Gear
MIYABI Mizu SG2 Chef’s Knife (8-inch)
Made In Cookware - Carbon Steel Griddle + Grill Press
Syntus 2 Pack Adjustable Bib Apron Waterdrop Resistant with 2 Pockets Cooking Kitchen Aprons for Women Men Chef
ThermoPro TP30 Infrared Thermometer Gun, Laser Thermometer for Cooking, Pizza Oven, Griddle
Made In Cookware - 3 Piece (Includes 8”,10”,12”) Seasoned Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan - (Like Cast Iron, but Better) - Professional Cookware
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 qt., Marseille
MEATER Plus: Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer Digital
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
Non-slip Silicone Pastry Mat Extra Large with Measurements
Pro Dough Pastry Scraper/Cutter/Chopper
King Arthur Professional-Grade Pre Cut Parchment Paper Sheets for Baking
Nielsen-Massey Pure Vanilla Bean Paste for Baking and Cooking
Urban Slicer Pizza Worx - Pizza Sauce!
Theology
Daily Doctrine: A One-Year Guide to Systematic Theology
Everyone’s a Theologian: An Introduction to Systematic Theology
Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology
Heaven on Earth: What the Bible Teaches about Life to Come
Tim Keller on the Christian Life: The Transforming Power of the Gospel
The Reason for God: Belief in an Age of Skepticism
What Is Wrong with the World?: The Surprising, Hopeful Answer to the Question We Cannot Avoid
Reformed Dogmatics: Abridged in One Volume
Covenant Theology: Biblical, Theological, and Historical Perspectives
In Christ Alone: Living the Gospel-Centered Life
Systematic Theology, Volume One: From Canon to Concept
Golf
Bushnell Golf Tour V6 Shift Laser Rangefinder
Morvat Golf Organizer for Golf Bags
Putting Green Indoor Golf Putting Mat
Cigars
Xikar HP3 Triple Jet Flame Butane Torch Lighter
Scotte Acrylic Cigar Humidor Jar/case/Box with Humidifier and Hygrometer,humidor Can Hold About 20 Cigars Including Cigar Cutters and Cigar Punch
Boveda 72% Two-Way Humidity Control Packs For Plastic, Wood Humidifier Boxes & Resealable bags
Padron 1926 Cigars
Wonderfully curated list, thanks for sharing. As someone who loves to cook and bake, you might want to also check out the cookbooks Zoe Bakes Cakes and Zoe Bakes Cookies. I love these books. The recipes are well tested and always delicious. Now, if I can win one of those putters for my hubby...
Great list! Except for the "like cast iron, but better" part. Shame on you! ;-)
Christmas blessings to you and your family, Erick.