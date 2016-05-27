Marshall University, like many other universities, takes "rape culture" seriously. What is rape culture? According to Marshall University on its website, "Rape Culture is an environment in which rape is prevalent and in which sexual violence against women is normalized and excused in the media and popular culture. Rape culture is perpetuated through the use of misogynistic language, the objectification of women's bodies, and the glamorization of sexual violence, thereby creating a society that disregards women's rights and safety."

The editors of the leftwing Nation magazine declared "Rape culture exists because we don't believe it does." The Atlantic chronicled "Rape culture in the Alaskan wilderness." Mother Jones ran an article entitled, "How to fight fat shaming, internet trolls, and rape culture." The Huffington Post, with an article titled "Every adult should listen carefully to this teen's speech on rape culture" implored Americans to listen to Nadia Goldman, an 18 year old who, according to the Huffington Post, "dropped some serious knowledge about misogyny and sexism in a speech she made." BuzzFeed ran an article entitled "What is rape culture?" It began with a bold subheading that read "anybody can be a rapist."

Rape culture is taken so seriously by the American left that progressive pundits were quick to seize on a Rolling Stone magazine article about college rape at the University of Virginia. The journalist who wrote the article, Sabrina Erdely, documented an alleged rape at a fraternity house at the University of Virginia. When people started pointing out things in the story that did not add up, Erdely and others on the left were outraged that the claims were not believed. Now Erdely and Rolling Stone are being sued because the story did turn out to be the fabrication of Jackie, the student who supposedly was the victim of a rape that did not happen.

Updated: Fri May 27, 2016