Terry Bean is a donor to the Democratic Party. He has hung out with Barack Obama on Air Force Once. He founded the influential gay-rights organization Human Rights Campaign, which targets and harasses Christians. The organization, along with the Southern Poverty Law Center, labeled the conservative Family Research Council a “hate group.” Unsurprisingly, a gay rights activist showed up at the Family Research Council with a bag full of Chick-fil-A sandwiches. He intended to stuff the mouths of Family Research Council employees after he killed them.

A couple of weeks ago, the state of Oregon indicted Terry Bean on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy.

Donny Ray Williams was, until recently, the 37-year-old staff director for the U.S. Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee. He worked, at various times, for Sens. Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-LA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mary Landrieu

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard4% (D-LA), Joe Lieberman (D-CT) and Herb Kohl (D-WI) as well as Representatives Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Elijah Cummings

House Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard11% (D-MD) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jan Schakowsky

House Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard13% (D-IL).

Last week, Donny Ray Williams pled guilty to sexually assaulting two women. He invited them to his apartment, promised access to the corridors of power, and then gave them drinks laced with Ambien. Once the young women were asleep, Williams sexually assaulted them. For this, Donny Ray Williams will get a suspended jail sentence and probation.

Jonathan Gruber, many liberals claimed, was the architect of Obamacare. After videotapes of Gruber surfaced where he explained how the Obama administration doctored financial data to con the American people, Democrats ran quickly from Gruber. But until then, through 2009 until earlier this year, Gruber was heralded as a Democrat hero. Sarah Kliff of the liberal site Vox once described Gruber as “the health economist who pretty much wrote Obamacare.” After the release of the Gruber tapes, Kliff walked it all back claiming he was just some guy.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

House Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard9%, in 2009, relied on Jonathan Gruber to explain just how wrong Republicans would be in their claims about Obamacare. In November of this year, Pelosi claimed she had never heard of Gruber. The White House too tried to claim Gruber was a nobody until pictures surfaced of Gruber with President Obama in the Oval Office.

Colleen Bell is the former producer of the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.” She is also a top Obama campaign donor. As Russia begins to stretch its arms across Eastern Europe, the nation of Hungary has begun descending into fascism. The Hungary Prime Minister has declared the end of liberal democracy and is seeking closer times with Moscow. Barack Obama has decided that times such as these demand Colleen Bell be the American Ambassador to Hungary. Bell, in her Senate confirmation, could name no strategic interests the United States has with Hungary.

Elizabeth Lauten was, until her resignation last week, a staffer for Congressman Steve Fincher of Tennessee. Lauten took to her personal Facebook page to criticize President Obama’s daughters for their outfits and behavior in the White House as their father cracked lame jokes in pardoning two turkeys before Thanksgiving. In a campaign coordinated with White House staff, the national press corp savaged Lauten. Driven from her job, she received death threats for her Facebook post.

The Washington Post pulled reporters off other stories and sent them to camp out at Elizabeth Lauten’s parents’ home. More than one million Internet entries were created over Lauten’s comments. NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post and other media outlets treated Lauten’s comments as major news stories. They gave repeated, top-of-the-headlines treatment to this staffer’s comments.

In fact, major national news outlets gave more coverage to Elizabeth Lauten than to Terry Bean, Donny Ray Williams, Jonathan Gruber and Colleen Bell combined. Chris Cillizza of the Washington Post tried to explain why. Lauren, he claimed, happened in a slow news cycle, though it was the same news cycle as the Williams and Bell stories. He concluded, “the idea that the key to understanding the Lauten coverage is the media’s bias against Republicans just doesn’t hold up.” Your mileage on that may vary.

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