Rape, Rudeness and Deciding the News for 12/05/2014
Terry Bean is a donor to the Democratic Party. He has hung out with Barack Obama on Air Force Once. He founded the influential gay-rights organization Human Rights Campaign, which targets and harasses Christians. The organization, along with the South...
Terry Bean is a donor to the Democratic Party. He has hung out with Barack Obama on Air Force Once. He founded the influential gay-rights organization Human Rights Campaign, which targets and harasses Christians. The organization, along with the Southern Poverty Law Center, labeled the conservative Family Research Council a "hate group." Unsurprisingly, a gay rights activist showed up at the Fa ...
Updated: Fri Dec 05, 2014