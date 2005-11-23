This genuinely does not surprise me.

For years, Macon City Council members have bemoaned the poor collection rate for the city's solid waste fee.

A lack of funding killed the city's recycling program. Low collections make it difficult to pay for repairs to landfill equipment. A cash-strapped city, council members have said time and again, just can't afford to let these millions go uncollected.

Perhaps they should look to some of their own. Until recently, City Council President Anita Ponder, President Pro Tem James Timley and Councilmen Charles Jones and Charles Dudley owed, collectively, more than $800 in past-due garbage fees, according to records provided to The Telegraph by the Macon Water Authority, which collects the $15-a-month fee for the city. Add to that the issue of Anita Ponder's residence and we can't just throw stones at the mayor. While the council has it together more than the mayor, it still has its own problems.