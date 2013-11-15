Read My Lips Again for 11/15/2013
During the 1988 Republican State Convention, then-Vice President George H. W. Bush uttered a phrase that would destroy his Presidency — "Read my lips, no new taxes." Just two years later, voters realized they had read a lie on President Bush's lips. He
During the 1988 Republican State Convention, then-Vice President George H. W. Bush uttered a phrase that would destroy his Presidency — "Read my lips, no new taxes."
Just two years later, voters realized they had read a lie on President Bush's lips. He negotiated a budget agreement with Democrats in the United States Congress that raised taxes. Republicans in the House of ...
Updated: Fri Nov 15, 2013