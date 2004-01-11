In a comment below I described Clark as being as flaky as Dean. I'm glad I have readers. They post comments and send emails, like Barbara, who writes:"YOu're obviously not much of a political junkie--your political analysis is exceptionally weak. There's nothing "flaky" about Dean, and certainly not Wes Clark. Clark is an excellent speaker, a brilliant thinker, and will lmake us a great president. That is, if the Bush people flub their dirty tricks."

Thanks for the comment Barbara.