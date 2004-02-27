This report from WaPo should reinspire your admiration for Ronald Reagan and his forward thinking:

In January 1982, President Ronald Reagan approved a CIA plan to sabotage the economy of the Soviet Union through covert transfers of technology that contained hidden malfunctions, including software that later triggered a huge explosion in a Siberian natural gas pipeline, according to a new memoir by a Reagan White House official.

The article goes on to say that:

The role that Reagan and the United States played in the collapse of the Soviet Union is still a matter of intense debate. Some argue that U.S. policy was the key factor -- Reagan's military buildup; the Strategic Defense Initiative, Reagan's proposed missile defense system; confronting the Soviets in regional conflicts; and rapid advances in U.S. high technology. But others say that internal Soviet factors were more important, including economic decline and President Mikhail Gorbachev's revolutionary policies of glasnost and perestroika.

What Reagan haters refuse to admit is that the the "internal Soviet factors . . . including economic decline and . . . glasnost and perestroika" were caused by Reagan's actions. The article itself goes a long way to showing how Reagan's policies caused the Soviet economic decline and collapse.