Linda Gray
9h

Why don’t blue state, state legislatures pass tax breaks on their own constituents of there state? Why should the entire country have to pay for blue state tax breaks? Why should I have to pay for Biden’s green agenda nonsense? I am on the side of Elon Musk. He did not become a billionaire by being frivolous with his money. Republicans you are not only spending my money but my children’s and grandchildren’s. You have to do better.

Unaffiliated
9h

Democrats get huge, trajectory changing and terrible things done - Obamacare, Inflation Reduction Act, Green New Deal and on and on it goes. Republicans get a majority, and once again can’t do crap. The leadership is at the states and not in DC. It’s a cesspool of rot. I’m glad Musk trashed the bill, however, he should call out the blue state ninny R’s who are the problem.

