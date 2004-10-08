RealClearPolitics is my first read of the day. As regular readers know, I have a list of daily reads in the blogosphere. John and Tom's commentary is the first one I go to, as well as to check out the daily update to the RCP Poll Average.

I had the pleasure of speaking with John McIntyre today -- a very nice and Knowledgeable guy. I mentioned the Swifty rumor and he said he had heard a similar rumor, but that he did not know the substance of what it was, just that this group of sincere and smart guys was ready to go out with a bang.

I am continuing to hear stuff and it gets better and better. I just hope these guys have all the i's dotted and t's crossed, otherwise it could backfire and really help John Kerry in an unintended way. That would be bad.

Anyway, the guys at RealClearPolitics are a delight to read and are a delight to talk to.

Why the call? Well, they've had the Ipsos/AP data on their site for more than a day. In my digging, I had not found the poll. They actually had not found it either, but John called this afternoon to let me know the poll had gone up on Ipsos's site.

Thanks again!