Last October, President Obama in a White House speech, said, "Let me remind everybody that the Affordable Care Act is not just a website; it's much more." It is much more and far worse than most realized.

The Obama Administration has done its best to spin the number of signups to Obamacare. We know now, crossing into this new year, that many of those claims are false. The admin ...



Updated: Fri Jan 03, 2014



