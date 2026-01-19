I saw some friends online questioning new polling that Trump is performing poorly on the issue of immigration. I’m not actually surprised. If you’re very online and very MAGA, everything is going awesome.

If you go down to Miami and turn on the local newscast, you’re very likely to encounter another story of another Hispanic resident who went to a local immigration center and got rounded up, by mistake, in a deportation effort.

Trump supporters are so checked out of local and national media outlets, in large part because of understandable distrust, that you miss the stories or do not believe the stories of American citizens who are Hispanic getting detained by immigration personnel. But the stories are very real and crop up on the news.

The good news for the President is that those stories most often are happening in areas of the country that the President and Republicans are not going to win anyway. But the bad news is that those stories migrate into the conscience of voters outside those areas and give a lot of people a bad taste in their mouths about what is happening.

We can justify and defend an ICE agent shooting an American citizen as she tried to drive off, but I don’t think most Americans are really comfortable with a protester getting shot by an immigration officer. I think sometimes our own hostility to the press and press coverage of events can make us think everyone else is reacting the same way we are.

There is a lot of data to suggest we are in the minority — not just polling, but focus grouping, special election results, etc.

People hate Democrats. But they don’t like Trump and, as I have written before, a lot of people don’t like bullies and have sympathy for those being bullied. Every time Stephen Miller gets on television, people are struck by the jackassery of so much of it.

The upside for the GOP on all of this is the Left inevitably overplaying its hand. They will start shooting at immigration officers again, overplaying their hand in favor of criminals and gang members. They will alienate Americans. They are already disrupting church services.

The people who insist we need to let every illegal go free and cannot investigate fraud because it is disproportionately committed by Somalis in Minnesota also believe they have the right to invade and disrupt a Southern Baptist worship service.

I am very vocal about the excesses of the right these days. I also think much of the right is far too sure the public is with them on some of the very heavy handed tactics taken by immigration officers, which this weekend included eating at a Mexican restaurant, then returning to the restaurant later to round up the illegal aliens working there.

But I very much think the American public will forgive ICE agents their excesses of rounding up llegal aliens when the American left is invading church services on Sunday mornings on the rumor than one of the pastors is an ICE agent.

This, by the way, happened in Atlanta, GA, when the new police training facility was being built. Because one of the contractors for the facility also was a leader of a local church, Anitifa activists showed up on a Sunday morning to disrupt the service. They had to be forced out.

What is notable is that most of you have never heard about it because the American press corps is not going to cover this side of the story. The immigration officers’ behavior will get reported. Invasions and disruptions of churches will not be on the evening news. Still, as we keep seeing, more and more Americans get their news elsewhere and this story can get out. In fact, I know how I’ll be starting my show today.

I was going to add here a section about Greenland. I wrote it last night. I will get to it and both my agreement with the President on the strategic need for Greenland and my vehement opposition to his handling of the matter and treatment of our allies. But we need to focus on this issue instead.

Leftwing protestors, with former CNN anchor Don Lemon in tow, thought they were justified in storming into a church service and disrupting it because, allegedly, a minister had a connection to ICE, which I believe is not true.

Lemon, by the way, sought to lecture the pastor on the First Amendment right to protest, which does not include trespassing and disrupting church services.

Lemon now wants everyone to know he was not the organizer and just there to cover it, but listen to his smug and self-righteous tone in the video above. What is also notable is that though Tim Walz and Jacob Frey were active on social media yesterday, neither one condemned this invasion of a religious space.

Americans may have a lot of concerns about ICE and immigration agents in general, but I do not think they will side with the Left as the Left disrupts churches and attacks immigration agents, while covering for fraudsters, criminals, and gang bangers.

As An Aside

The FACE Act has been weaponized by Democrats to prosecute individuals who pray at abortion clinics. But the FACE Act also bars individuals from physically disrupting others’ abilities to exercise their freedom of worship.

The Trump Administration needs to immediately arrest and prosecute the far left protestors who swarmed into and disrupted that church in Minnesota.