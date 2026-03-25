Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Unaffiliated
3hEdited

My observation: MAGA is over when Trump leaves office - it’s built around him and will implode when he’s gone. It will evolve into something else like the Tea Party did. The desire for pragmatic responsible and moral leadership is still there - hopefully someone like a Rubio or DeSantis type can step up to the role. Most Americans aren’t insane fools (islamo, fascists marxists with an embrace of LGBTQ+ as the western left is now)or nut job jew haters of Owens and Carlson (neo-Klan).

On the point of where is the GOP on messaging? I’ve been wondering that for years. Shut-up about being “the MAGA” candidate like is happening in GA elections and focus on actual issues and how one will solve them.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
2h

I’m tired of the whole Republican Party sabotaging any chances that they might have had in November. Obviously the democrats are on the side of crap but nobody on the right seems to care. Conservatives 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Can we all just pray for the 82nd Airborne and all of our military personnel and the military and people of Israel. God you gave us a beautiful country and all we can seem to do is ruin it.

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