Reasonableness
The unreasonable Republicans in the House of Representatives are willing to raise taxes by $800 billion. Anti-tax Republicans will raise taxes. I’m not happy about it, but that is what John Boehner and Mitch McConnell seem to be offering. They wa...
The unreasonable Republicans in the House of Representatives are willing to raise taxes by $800 billion. Anti-tax Republicans will raise taxes. I’m not happy about it, but that is what John Boehner and Mitch McConnell seem to be offering. They want to raise that money by limiting deductions instead of raising rates. They do not want to raise rates because that will impact many small | Read More »