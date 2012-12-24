Rebuilding the Party: The Technology
A small Baptist church looked to hire a preacher. They brought in a young man who preached an excellent sermon. The diaconate loved him so much, they invited him back the next week. The next week the preacher preached the exact same sermon. It was a gr...
A small Baptist church looked to hire a preacher. They brought in a young man who preached an excellent sermon. The diaconate loved him so much, they invited him back the next week. The next week the preacher preached the exact same sermon. It was a great sermon. But the diaconate was concerned. Maybe the young preacher had a bad week and was out of | Read More »