I'm recovering now. Lots of antibiotics and codine are doing the trick. I've been drifting through consciousness since yesterday. I think I've managed to sleep about 24 hours. I still can't breathe through my nose, but it no longer feels like I have as much fluid in my lungs.

The doctor was kind enough to tell me that even had I felt like flying to Washington I would not have been able to thanks to the goodness lurking in my chest. I have to wait until next week before traveling much of anywhere.

Talk about the great undoing. Now I return to the codine.