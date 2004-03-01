James N. Markels, over at AFF's Brainwash, points out an inconsistency:

Hereâ€™s a hypothetical for you: Say thereâ€™s a Supreme Court Justice that is about to hear a case where Organization X is a party. Organization X is a nonprofit group that the Justice formerly worked for, served as part of the groupâ€™s top leadership, and since getting on the bench has gone back as a celebrated guest to speak at the groupâ€™s rallies and functions. Federal law requires that â€œany justice, judge or magistrate of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.â€ Should our hypothetical Justice disqualify him or herself?

Considering the recent outcry over Justice Antonin Scaliaâ€™s refusal to recuse himself in the pending case of Cheney v. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after it was revealed that he had gone duck hunting with a group including the Vice President soon after the Supreme Court had granted certiorari, one would think that the Justice in my hypothetical should clearly recuse him or herself from the case involving Organization X.

But my hypothetical was real, and the Justice chose against recusal. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg heard and ruled on Ashcroft v. American Civil Liberties Union, despite having served as the ACLUâ€™s General Counsel and having been a member of its National Board of Directors before becoming a judge, and having spoken at several of the nonprofitâ€™s events since. Just last year, in fact, Justice Ginsburg was the featured speaker at the ACLUâ€™s their first-ever â€œLobby Dayâ€ in opposition to the PATRIOT Act, which the ACLU described as part of â€œAttorney General John Ashcroftâ€™s seemingly insatiable appetite for new law enforcement powers.â€ Hmmmâ€¦Ashcroft. Sound familiar?