Red
A friend’s daughter wrote this last week after the election. He emailed to see if I had an interest in posting. I got busy traveling and failed to, but wanted to make sure this got up. Red The dark horses, itâ€™s over now Weâ€™re counted out W
A friend’s daughter wrote this last week after the election. He emailed to see if I had an interest in posting. I got busy traveling and failed to, but wanted to make sure this got up. Red The dark horses, itâ€™s over now Weâ€™re counted out Weâ€™re felled and down Amidst a struggle ugly to remember Do we regret this fight we fought? Not one | Read More »