The woke, progressive denominations of America are dying.

The Presbyterian Church USA has abandoned its missionary program because they are opposed to colonizing behaviors. Now, the Episcopal Church in America is abandoning a multidecade effort to partner with the American government for refugee resettlement because the American government has asked for their help resettling white people from South Africa.

I have to be somewhat discreet with the details here, but I have a friend who worked for an international nonprofit in South Africa. He was arrested by police in South Africa and held without bail on fraud charges. But if he wished to pay the officers directly, he would be let out of jail and the charges would be dropped.

His nonprofit had to search for him and the U.S. Embassy had to assist him in evacuating South Africa. The non-profit had to reassign him elsewhere. These sorts of shakedowns are happening more and more.

White farmers have been murdered. Local governments, seeking a scapegoat for government failures, have been blaming Afrikaaners for the problems from power outages to inflation.

In the Western press, the problems are dismissed because the indisputably corrupt South African government denies there are problems. The very same American press that insisted Joe Biden was fine, also insists there are no problems in South Africa. Talk to white residents of South Africa and many have horror stories.

Western progressives blame those white South Africans for their problems. After all, they propped up apartheid so now it is payback. And, frankly, a lot of that has seeped into the news coverage of the American media, which insists there is no persecution even as a growing number of dead white farmers from South Africa pile up behind them.

The Trump Administration has allowed 59 refugees in. The press and woke left that had no problem flooding Springfield, OH with Haitian refugees is enraged.

It really is about white people, it seems.

The Episcopal Church has stopped its long-time refugee resettlement efforts because the good white progressives of the church do not want to help settle white refugees. Between the Presbyterian Church USA killed off its missionary program to avoid being colonizers and the Episcopal Church refusing to help resettle white refugees, it is a helpful reminder of how racist progressives are.

They see everything through a racial lens.

As a side note, it is also possible to accuse the Trump Administration of playing racial politics by welcoming in white South Africans just as they are feeding Afghan refugees to the Talibani wolves.

The idea that the Taliban has become civilized and settled and these Afghan refugees will not be harmed when they return is bulls—t and the people making the decisions know it.