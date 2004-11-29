I'll be blogging more on my site later today. But, due to varying problems, Red State was short on content today so most of my original content went there today. You can check it out here.

By the way, regular readers chime in here all the time and send me IMs and emails. I want to ask what y'all think of gues bloggers or bringing in other permanent bloggers.

I will not give up my site, but I sometimes feel short on good posts because of job and family commitments. I really admire what PoliPundit has done with his site. He has brought in a lot of great people to blog with him.

Thoughts?