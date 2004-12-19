Tucker Carlson is rumored to be moving to MSNBC. Hey, I'm glad. I hope to be asked back officially to blog on the Hardblogger site. It'll be nice to have another conservative on board.

In other news, Fox News continues to play off the Red State dynamic. If you haven't seen, it is running 15 second to 30 second filler spots showing verses of scripture, paiting of the Madonna with Child, and wishing viewers a "Merry Christmas." That's good marketing and you won't see it on CNN.

Fox knows its base.