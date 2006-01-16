Brokeback Mountain is about gay cowboys.

Capote is about Truman Capote, the weird author.

Transamerica is about a man who intends to undergo surgery to become a woman.

These movies are leading the field in the Golden Globes. These are movies that probably play well in blue America. They don't play well in red America, where conservative traditions reign supreme.

I think it is notable that these movies are being praised in Hollywood, which marches further and further out of step with the country and wonders why box office revenue continues to decline.