RedState Gathering 2012: The Agenda #RSG12
The RedState Gathering starts tomorrow â€” well really Friday morning. Ted Cruz of Texas will kick us off Friday and Governor Rick Scott is going to join us for a cruise down the St. Johns River that evening. There is still time to register. Go to ww
The RedState Gathering starts tomorrow â€” well really Friday morning. Ted Cruz of Texas will kick us off Friday and Governor Rick Scott is going to join us for a cruise down the St. Johns River that evening.
There is still time to register. Go to www.redstategathering.com if you are interested. In the meantime, on Twitter we’re using the hashtag #RSG12.
Here now is the complete and final RedState Gathering 2012 agenda. Oh, and if you come, you might just get a sneak peek at a redesign of RedState coming very soon.
Thursday, August 2, 2012
2:00 p.m. Registration Begins
5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Florida GOP Straw Poll Vote
7:00 p.m. Welcome Reception
8:30 p.m. Blogger Happy Hour
Friday, August 3, 2012
8:45 a.m. Welcome by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com
9:00 a.m. Hon. Ted Cruz
Candidate for the United States Senate in Texas
Introduction by Brian Baker, President of Ending Spending
9:30 a.m. Hon. Sharon Day
Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee
10:00 a.m. American Majority training sessions
1:00 p.m. LUNCH
2:00 pm. Hon. Karen Harrington
Candidate for Congress from Florida
2:30 p.m. Hon. Reince Priebus
Chairman, Republican National Committee
3:00 p.m. Ice Cream Social
3:30 p.m. Occupy Unmasked
A panel discussion with a preview of Citizens Unitedâ€™s latest movie
4:30 p.m. Hon. Ken Cuccinelli
Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia
5:00 p.m. Maj. Sean Bielat (USMCR)
Candidate for Congress in Massachusetts
6:00 p.m. Reception hosted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott
Saturday, August 4, 2012
8:30 a.m. Morning Overview by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com
9:00 a.m. Welcome by Hon. Rick Scott
Governor of Florida
9:30 a.m. Hon. Karen Handel
Former Secretary of State of Georgia
10:00 a.m. Hon. Jim Jordan
U.S. Representative from Ohio
Chairman, Republican Study Committee
10:30 a.m. BREAK
10:45 a.m. Hon. Ron Johnson
U.S. Senator from Wisconsin
11:15 a.m. RNC Presentation by Mr. Matt DeLuca
11:45 a.m. LUNCH
1:30 p.m. Hon. Sandy Adams
U.S. Representative from Florida
2:00 p.m. Lt. Ron DeSantis (USNR)
Candidate for Congress in Florida
2:30 p.m. Hon. Bobby Jindal
Governor of Louisiana
3:00 p.m. Best selling author David Limbaugh
Author of The Great Destroyer
3:30 p.m. BREAK
David Limbaugh Book Signing
4:00 p.m. Chauncey Goss
Candidate for Congress in Florida
4:30 p.m. Meet the RedState Contributors
Annual Diarist Promotion
6:15 p.m. Reception
7:00 p.m. Dinner
Presentation by the Franklin Center
for Government & Public Integrity
Sunday Morning — informal gathering for breakfast and prayers.