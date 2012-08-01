The RedState Gathering starts tomorrow â€” well really Friday morning. Ted Cruz of Texas will kick us off Friday and Governor Rick Scott is going to join us for a cruise down the St. Johns River that evening.

There is still time to register. Go to www.redstategathering.com if you are interested. In the meantime, on Twitter we’re using the hashtag #RSG12.

Here now is the complete and final RedState Gathering 2012 agenda. Oh, and if you come, you might just get a sneak peek at a redesign of RedState coming very soon.

Thursday, August 2, 2012

2:00 p.m. Registration Begins

5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Florida GOP Straw Poll Vote

7:00 p.m. Welcome Reception

8:30 p.m. Blogger Happy Hour

Friday, August 3, 2012

8:45 a.m. Welcome by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com

9:00 a.m. Hon. Ted Cruz

Candidate for the United States Senate in Texas

Introduction by Brian Baker, President of Ending Spending

9:30 a.m. Hon. Sharon Day

Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee

10:00 a.m. American Majority training sessions

1:00 p.m. LUNCH

2:00 pm. Hon. Karen Harrington

Candidate for Congress from Florida

2:30 p.m. Hon. Reince Priebus

Chairman, Republican National Committee

3:00 p.m. Ice Cream Social

3:30 p.m. Occupy Unmasked

A panel discussion with a preview of Citizens Unitedâ€™s latest movie

4:30 p.m. Hon. Ken Cuccinelli

Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia

5:00 p.m. Maj. Sean Bielat (USMCR)

Candidate for Congress in Massachusetts

6:00 p.m. Reception hosted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Saturday, August 4, 2012

8:30 a.m. Morning Overview by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com

9:00 a.m. Welcome by Hon. Rick Scott

Governor of Florida

9:30 a.m. Hon. Karen Handel

Former Secretary of State of Georgia

10:00 a.m. Hon. Jim Jordan

U.S. Representative from Ohio

Chairman, Republican Study Committee

10:30 a.m. BREAK

10:45 a.m. Hon. Ron Johnson

U.S. Senator from Wisconsin

11:15 a.m. RNC Presentation by Mr. Matt DeLuca

11:45 a.m. LUNCH

1:30 p.m. Hon. Sandy Adams

U.S. Representative from Florida

2:00 p.m. Lt. Ron DeSantis (USNR)

Candidate for Congress in Florida

2:30 p.m. Hon. Bobby Jindal

Governor of Louisiana

3:00 p.m. Best selling author David Limbaugh

Author of The Great Destroyer

3:30 p.m. BREAK

David Limbaugh Book Signing

4:00 p.m. Chauncey Goss

Candidate for Congress in Florida

4:30 p.m. Meet the RedState Contributors

Annual Diarist Promotion

6:15 p.m. Reception

7:00 p.m. Dinner

Presentation by the Franklin Center

for Government & Public Integrity

Sunday Morning — informal gathering for breakfast and prayers.