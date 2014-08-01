Dear RedState Gathering Attendee,

We are looking forward to seeing you in Fort Worth. The RedState Gathering is less than two weeks away, please find below some important information about the details for the weekend.

Registration

You will need your registration badge to access the Ballroom and the evening events. Please check in at the Registration desk on the Mezzanine level near the Ballroom Foyer when you arrive at the hotel.

Attire

Business Casual attire is appropriate during the Friday and Saturday program, casual for all the evening events.

Below is the detailed draft agenda for the Gathering; please note that exact times are subject to change. Please check the program onsite for exact timesÂ

Thursday, August 7, 2014

3:00 â€“ 6:30 p.m. RegistrationÂ

Ballroom Foyer

6:30 â€“ 9:30 p.m. Governorâ€™s Welcome Reception featuring The Brad Dunn BandÂ

Cooperâ€™s, Fort Worth Stockyards District

301 Stockyards Blvd.

(Buses will load in front of the Hotel beginning at 6:30pm. and loop throughout the evening.)Â

Friday, August 8, 2014Â

8:00 â€“ 5:00 p.m RegistrationÂ

Ballroom Foyer

8:00 â€“ 9:00 a.m. BreakfastÂ

Ballroom Foyer

8:30 â€“ 9:00 a.m. Ken Cuccinelli â€“ Senate Conservatives FundÂ

Grand Ballroom

9:00 â€“ 9:30 a.m. Welcome, Opening Prayer and Pledge of AllegianceÂ

Erick Erickson

9:30 â€“ 10:00 a.m. Governor Rick Perry

10:00 â€“ 10:30 a.m. Konni Burton, Candidate, Texas SD-10Â

10:30 â€“ 11:00 a.m. Morning Break

11:00 – 11:30a.m. State Representative Scott Turner

11:30 â€“ Noon Jim DeMint, President, Heritage Foundation

Noon â€“ 1:30 p.m. Lunch â€“ Ballroom FoyerÂ

12:30- 1:15 p.m. “Emerging Conservative Issues”Â

Frontiers of Freedom

Enter to win a free iPad (Must be present to win.)

Grand BallroomÂ

1:30 â€“ 2:00 p.m. Jessica Anderson, Heritage ActionÂ

2:00 â€“ 2:30 p.m. BATTLEGROUND TEXAS â€“ Mark Davis & Bryan PrestonÂ

2:30 â€“ 3:00 p.m. John Ratcliffe, Candidate for US House, TX-4Â

3:00 â€“ 3:30 p.m. Afternoon BreakÂ

3:30 â€“ 4:00 p.m. Obama Scandals â€“ Katie Pavlich & Kevin Glass,Townhall.comÂ

4:00 â€“ 4:30 p.m. RedState Weekly BriefingÂ

Aaron Gardner & Caleb HoweÂ

4:30 â€“ 5:00 p.m Ben Sasse â€“ Candidate for US Senate, NebraskaÂ

5:00 â€“ 5:30 p.m. Senator Ted CruzÂ

7:00 â€“ 10:00 p.m. Reception with Senator Ted CruzÂ

Joe T. Garciaâ€™sÂ

2201 N. Commerce StreetÂ

Buses begin loading at 7:00 p.m. in front of the hotel.Â

Buses will loop throughout the evening.Â

Buffet begins at 8p.m., Cash bar available.Â

(Please note Joe Tâ€™s doesnâ€™t accept credit cards.)Â

Saturday, August 9, 2014Â



8:00 â€“ 5:00 p.m RegistrationÂ

Ballroom FoyerÂ

8:00 â€“ 9:00 a.m. BreakfastÂ

Ballroom FoyerÂ

8:15 â€“ 8:45 a.m. “Protecting Life, Liberty & Property in Your State”Â

Empower Texans

Grand BallroomÂ

9:00 â€“ 9:30 a.m. Governor Nikki HaleyÂ

9:30 â€“ 10:00 a.m. Coffee and Markets â€“ Brad JacksonÂ

10:00 â€“ 10:30 a.m. Ken Buck â€“ Candidate for US House, CO-4Â

10:30 â€“ 11:00 a.m. Morning BreakÂ

11:00 â€“ 11:30 a.m. Drew Ryun â€“ Madison ProjectÂ

11:30 â€“ Noon Congressman Jim BridenstineÂ

Noon â€“ 1:30 p.m. Lunch â€“ Ballroom FoyerÂ

12:30 â€“ 1:15 p.m. “America’s Getting Right on Crime”Â

Right on CrimeÂ

Grand BallroomÂ

1:30 â€“ 2:00 p.m. Matt Kibbe – FreedomWorksÂ

2:00 â€“ 2:30 p.m. Elections Preview â€“ Erick Erickson & Guy BensonÂ

2:30 â€“ 3:00 p.m. Reince Priebus â€“ Chair, Republican National CommitteeÂ

3:00 â€“ 3:30 p.m. Afternoon BreakÂ

3:30 â€“ 4:00 p.m. Paul Dietzel â€“ Candidate for US House, LA-6Â

4:00 â€“ 4:30 p.m. Ken Paxton â€“ Candidate for Texas Attorney GeneralÂ

4:30 â€“ 5:00 p.m. Attorney General Greg AbbottÂ

7:00 â€“ 9:30 p.m. Reception with Attorney General Greg Abbott

Texas Motor SpeedwayÂ

Food, Drinks and a Special SurpriseÂ

Buses will load beginning at 6:15 p.mÂ

Due to the distance between the hotel and theÂ

Speedway, the buses will not loop. Buses will returnÂ

promptly at 9:30. Please be on the bus prior to 9:30 as we will not be responsible for transporting anyone left behind. Sunday , August 10, 2014Â

8:00 â€“ 10:00 a.m. Informal BreakfastÂ

Grand Ballroom FoyerÂ

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