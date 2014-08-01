RedState Gathering 2014 Agenda #RSG14
Dear RedState Gathering Attendee, We are looking forward to seeing you in Fort Worth. The RedState Gathering is less than two weeks away, please find below some important information about the details for the weekend. RegistrationYou will need your regist
Dear RedState Gathering Attendee,
We are looking forward to seeing you in Fort Worth. The RedState Gathering is less than two weeks away, please find below some important information about the details for the weekend.
Registration
You will need your registration badge to access the Ballroom and the evening events. Please check in at the Registration desk on the Mezzanine level near the Ballroom Foyer when you arrive at the hotel.
Attire
Business Casual attire is appropriate during the Friday and Saturday program, casual for all the evening events.
Below is the detailed draft agenda for the Gathering; please note that exact times are subject to change. Please check the program onsite for exact timesÂ
Thursday, August 7, 2014
3:00 â€“ 6:30 p.m. RegistrationÂ
Ballroom Foyer
6:30 â€“ 9:30 p.m. Governorâ€™s Welcome Reception featuring The Brad Dunn BandÂ
Cooperâ€™s, Fort Worth Stockyards District
301 Stockyards Blvd.
(Buses will load in front of the Hotel beginning at 6:30pm. and loop throughout the evening.)Â
Friday, August 8, 2014Â
8:00 â€“ 5:00 p.m RegistrationÂ
Ballroom Foyer
8:00 â€“ 9:00 a.m. BreakfastÂ
Ballroom Foyer
8:30 â€“ 9:00 a.m. Ken Cuccinelli â€“ Senate Conservatives FundÂ
Grand Ballroom
9:00 â€“ 9:30 a.m. Welcome, Opening Prayer and Pledge of AllegianceÂ
Erick Erickson
9:30 â€“ 10:00 a.m. Governor Rick Perry
10:00 â€“ 10:30 a.m. Konni Burton, Candidate, Texas SD-10Â
10:30 â€“ 11:00 a.m. Morning Break
11:00 – 11:30a.m. State Representative Scott Turner
11:30 â€“ Noon Jim DeMint, President, Heritage Foundation
Noon â€“ 1:30 p.m. Lunch â€“ Ballroom FoyerÂ
12:30- 1:15 p.m. “Emerging Conservative Issues”Â
Frontiers of Freedom
Enter to win a free iPad (Must be present to win.)
Grand BallroomÂ
1:30 â€“ 2:00 p.m. Jessica Anderson, Heritage ActionÂ
2:00 â€“ 2:30 p.m. BATTLEGROUND TEXAS â€“ Mark Davis & Bryan PrestonÂ
2:30 â€“ 3:00 p.m. John Ratcliffe, Candidate for US House, TX-4Â
3:00 â€“ 3:30 p.m. Afternoon BreakÂ
3:30 â€“ 4:00 p.m. Obama Scandals â€“ Katie Pavlich & Kevin Glass,Townhall.comÂ
4:00 â€“ 4:30 p.m. RedState Weekly BriefingÂ
Aaron Gardner & Caleb HoweÂ
4:30 â€“ 5:00 p.m Ben Sasse â€“ Candidate for US Senate, NebraskaÂ
5:00 â€“ 5:30 p.m. Senator Ted CruzÂ
7:00 â€“ 10:00 p.m. Reception with Senator Ted CruzÂ
Joe T. Garciaâ€™sÂ
2201 N. Commerce StreetÂ
Buses begin loading at 7:00 p.m. in front of the hotel.Â
Buses will loop throughout the evening.Â
Buffet begins at 8p.m., Cash bar available.Â
(Please note Joe Tâ€™s doesnâ€™t accept credit cards.)Â
Saturday, August 9, 2014Â
8:00 â€“ 5:00 p.m RegistrationÂ
Ballroom FoyerÂ
8:00 â€“ 9:00 a.m. BreakfastÂ
Ballroom FoyerÂ
8:15 â€“ 8:45 a.m. “Protecting Life, Liberty & Property in Your State”Â
Empower Texans
Grand BallroomÂ
9:00 â€“ 9:30 a.m. Governor Nikki HaleyÂ
9:30 â€“ 10:00 a.m. Coffee and Markets â€“ Brad JacksonÂ
10:00 â€“ 10:30 a.m. Ken Buck â€“ Candidate for US House, CO-4Â
10:30 â€“ 11:00 a.m. Morning BreakÂ
11:00 â€“ 11:30 a.m. Drew Ryun â€“ Madison ProjectÂ
11:30 â€“ Noon Congressman Jim BridenstineÂ
Noon â€“ 1:30 p.m. Lunch â€“ Ballroom FoyerÂ
12:30 â€“ 1:15 p.m. “America’s Getting Right on Crime”Â
Right on CrimeÂ
Grand BallroomÂ
1:30 â€“ 2:00 p.m. Matt Kibbe – FreedomWorksÂ
2:00 â€“ 2:30 p.m. Elections Preview â€“ Erick Erickson & Guy BensonÂ
2:30 â€“ 3:00 p.m. Reince Priebus â€“ Chair, Republican National CommitteeÂ
3:00 â€“ 3:30 p.m. Afternoon BreakÂ
3:30 â€“ 4:00 p.m. Paul Dietzel â€“ Candidate for US House, LA-6Â
4:00 â€“ 4:30 p.m. Ken Paxton â€“ Candidate for Texas Attorney GeneralÂ
4:30 â€“ 5:00 p.m. Attorney General Greg AbbottÂ
7:00 â€“ 9:30 p.m. Reception with Attorney General Greg Abbott
Texas Motor SpeedwayÂ
Food, Drinks and a Special SurpriseÂ
Buses will load beginning at 6:15 p.mÂ
Due to the distance between the hotel and theÂ
Speedway, the buses will not loop. Buses will returnÂ
promptly at 9:30. Please be on the bus prior to 9:30 as we will not be responsible for transporting anyone left behind. Sunday , August 10, 2014Â
8:00 â€“ 10:00 a.m. Informal BreakfastÂ
Grand Ballroom FoyerÂ
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