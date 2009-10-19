Congratulations RedState readers.

We have supported a small business, made a statement, and attracted the attention of the Wall Street Journal.

Since last Wednesday morning, Ronâ€™s Home & Hardware has received roughly 240 orders for five-pound bags of rock salt. While buyers were scattered around the country, each requested the same delivery address in Portland, Maine â€“ one of six state offices for U.S. Republican Sen. Olympia Snowe.

John M. Thieling, co-founder of the Indianapolis-based company, says an employee turned to the Web for an explanation and found a blog entry on RedState.com urging readers to order bags of rock salt from Amazon.com and mail them to the senatorâ€™s office. Ronâ€™s Home & Hardware sells rock salt through Amazon.

Very well done!