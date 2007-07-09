Is he or isn't he? Isn't it time to stop flirting and get on with it? What does he think of how the President handled the Scooter LIbby matter?

These are questions Fred Thompson sat down and answered for me on Saturday afternoon. My wife and I attended a fundraiser for Senator Thompson on Friday night where he said he was having so much fun getting into the first or second spot in most national polls by not being a candidate, why rush it. After a late flight in, we rescheduled our conversation for the phone.

On Saturday, while touring Florida meeting with voters across the state, Senator Thompson and I chatted for about thirty minutes on the phone. We discussed Iraq, the Los Angeles Times hit piece against him, Scooter Libby, what his first act as President would be, and several other topics. Senator Thompson also gave his thoughts on this question: can a President actually govern as a fiscal conservative in this day and age?

Today, part one of RedState's interview with Senator Thompson. We asked him about declaring his candidacy and about Scooter Libby.

Here's a hard link to the podcast.

or listen here: