Capitol Impact's Tom Crawford is reporting that

Party sources predict that a prominent Republican figure will publicly call for Ralph Reed to withdraw from his GOP primary race against state Sen. Casey Cagle. The stated rationale will be that Reed, like lieutenant governor candidate Mitch Skandalakis in 1998, could have a disruptive effect on the party’s entire general election ticket if he wins the Republican primary next July.

Any guesses as to who it might be? Oxendine might just be a fit for that. But, I notice Crawford says "prominent Republican figure" and not prominent elected Republican figure. That opens the field up further. Guy Milner could then be a fit, but I don't think he would qualify as a "prominent" Republican.

Stay tuned on this one folks.

[editor's note, by Erick] I've gotten a few emails saying that the title of this post is too harsh. Tough people. I'm not booing whoever is doing it and I'm not cheering him on either. Let's face it. While diplomatic language may be used, whoever it is, is going to denounce Reed as a drag on the party and a disrupter of all things good. That, to me, is denouncing Reed.

[UPDATE] Kevin, in the comments follows up on what I said with either Milner or David Ralston doing it. A commenter over at RedState says it might be Mike Bowers. Hmmm . . . . I have no idea.