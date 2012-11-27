Regarding Saxby Chambliss
Saxby Chambliss is waffling around like a dog off its leash for the first time. He says he does not care about a “twenty year old pledge” he signed. He’s talking about the Americans for Tax Reform pledge that says he pledges not to ra...
Saxby Chambliss is waffling around like a dog off its leash for the first time. He says he does not care about a “twenty year old pledge” he signed. He’s talking about the Americans for Tax Reform pledge that says he pledges not to raise taxes. He has clarified his remarks to mean he wants tax reform that increases revenue through job growth. Everyone knows | Read More »