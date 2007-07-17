With the counting still going on, I can say that Robert Reichert has won the race for mayor in Macon without a runoff -- something no one buy he thought could be done. Even I decided a month or so ago that it was impossible for him to do so. He defied the odds.

I congratulate him, Rick Hutto, Larr Schlesinger, Elaine Lucas, Ed Defore, and Tom Ellington on their victories. Other races are still pending as of 9:52 p.m., the time of this post. But things are shaping up to be a great night in Macon.

[UPDATE at 10:06 p.m.] It looks like David Cousino has won the Republican primary without really lifting a finger or spending a dime. That's a shame considering how hard Arlan Gibson worked, a real shame.