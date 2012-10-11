Relations Between Press and Politics
Tom Nides, who stands a good chance of being Obama’s next chief of staff should Obama get a second term, is married to Virginia Moseley. Ms. Moseley is a senior producer at ABC News. We know Martha Raddatz, who will moderate tonight’s debat...
Tom Nides, who stands a good chance of being Obama’s next chief of staff should Obama get a second term, is married to Virginia Moseley. Ms. Moseley is a senior producer at ABC News. We know Martha Raddatz, who will moderate tonight’s debate, was once married to the Obama FCC Chairman. They have, however, been divorced for a good while. I’ve been compiling all these | Read More »