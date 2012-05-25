Relief Fund For People Harassed By Brett Kimberlin
The other day I mentioned Speedway Bomber Brett Kimberlin’s ongoing harassment of bloggers who dare to point out his sordid past. Several have lost jobs due to harassment and still others have felt the need to flee for their safety. A relief fun...
The other day I mentioned Speedway Bomber Brett Kimberlin’s ongoing harassment of bloggers who dare to point out his sordid past. Several have lost jobs due to harassment and still others have felt the need to flee for their safety.
A relief fund has been set up you can contribute to right here. As the site notes:
Blogger Aaron Walker and his wife lost their full-time jobs as a result of Brett Kimberlin’s attacks. Robert Stacy McCain lost his home. Others are suffering professionally and personally in unimaginable ways.
The National Bloggers Club has created this special initiative, which enables supporters to make financial donations to a relief fund as a show of support.