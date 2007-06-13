Back in 1999, prominent Republicans in Macon actively urged members of the GOP to stay out of the Democratic primary. As a result, Buck Melton narrowly lost to Jack Ellis. The rest is history . . . until today.

Today, Republicans across town received a letter from former state senator Susan Cable urging Republicans to not repeat the mistake of 1999. Cable and other Republicans are actively encouraging Republican voters to vote in the Democratic Primary.

The personal irony here is that I've had a couple of people in the past 24 hours insist that I should not be on the Executive Committee of the Republican Party in Bibb County because I'm helping several friends in the Democratic primary without Republican opponents and have also stated a preference in the Democratic mayoral primary.

How dare I think for myself! And how dare Republicans try to cross over and do anything in the best interests of the city, especially considering outside of Ward 5 there is not one Republican with a chance of getting elected.

While the Republicans are crossing over, they should consider voting for these fine candidates:

Keith Moffett in Ward 1's city-wide post.

Larry Schlesinger in Ward 3's city-wide post.

Miriam Paris in Ward 4's city-wide post.

Lauren Benedict in Ward 5's city-wide post.

As a matter of fact, all of them do oppose the risky hotel scheme City Council is currently considering.