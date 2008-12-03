Mark Kilmer wrote about him here. Mark noted:

Unnamed Senator talks to Roger Simon of Politico.com:

â€œI donâ€™t think we have learned much from the election in terms of what people want to see,â€ he says. â€œWe have the same gridlock."

By the â€œsame gridlock,â€ he means that party hard-liners, both Democrats and Republicans, will remain in control of the machinery of Congress. And that means more of the same. It means more politics as usual â€” especially in his party.

"We need someone who speaks from the center,â€ he says. â€œSarah Palin is not the voice of our party.â€

It perhaps will surprise no one to learn that "Senator Anonymous" is none other than Senator Mel Martinez.

Roll Call reports today Senator Martinez did not even bother telling NRSC Chairman Senator John Cornyn that he was going to retire.

Good riddance.