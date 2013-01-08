With the vote for Texas House Speaker soon, it is important to remind Texas State House Republicans that current Speaker Joe Straus is neither their friend nor really one of them. In fact, as we reported back in November, RedState has uncovered never-before-seen, profanity-laden e-mails between senior staff and legislative lieutenants of Texasâ€™ liberal GOP House Speaker Joe Straus demonstrating disrespect for, and even hostility towards, grassroots activists and conservative lawmakers. Here again is that information.