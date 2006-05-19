I have been in San Antonio for the Connect Conference -- a cooperative conference put on by Touchstone Energies. I talked about blogging yesterday. Then I had a very long flight home.

San Antonio is a beautiful, beautiful city. The riverwalk was amazing. I found the artists cooperative on the riverwalk and bought a nice pottery cross for the house. It was made of local clay and had a turquoise glaze on it. It was very pretty.

The food was fantastic and the people were friendly.

And, there were actually trees.