Pretty much everyone except the most hard charging partisans have finally conceded that, despite the United States Supreme Court’s involvement in Bush v. Gore, George Bush did win Florida by just over 500 votes in 2000. In fact, in a nonpartisan media backed recount effort, George Bush would have won by every standard demanded, including Al Gore’s standard, except ironically George Bush’s preferred standard.

While everyone largely now accepts that George Bush won Florida, Democrats still hold hard hearts toward the supposed partisan hacks on the United States Supreme Court. They choose to ignore the even more clearly partisan Justices of the Florida Supreme Court who became, during their hearings in the recount matter, national embarrassments.

Three of the Justices, Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis, and Peggy Quince are back in the news for, yet again, being an embarrassment. Their high handedness from the 2000 election seems to have continued.

According to Florida Today the three Justices seemed to think they were immune to the laws of Florida and did not have to qualify for re-election.

The three justices nearly missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in April. The seven-member court abruptly put a hearing on hold for more than an hour to allow the justices to finish their paperwork and turn it in to state elections officials with just minutes to spare. Rep. Scott Plakon, a Longwood Republican, wrote a letter to Gov. Rick Scott alleging that Justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince violated the law by using court employees to notarize their paperwork for this yearâ€™s vote. Violations are a misdemeanor.

Maybe Florida voters should consider sending these three out to the pasture and spare the state further embarrassment.