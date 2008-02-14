The Clinton Camp's continued race baiting is at tourette's level. You'd have thought their surrogates would have learned their lesson after Andrew Cuomo's racially tinged comment.

”It’s not a TV crazed race. Frankly you can’t buy your way into it. You can’t shuck and jive at a press conference. All those moves you can make with the press don’t work when you’re in someone’s living room.”

Unfortunately, this comes at a time when prominent black Democratic activists like Donna Brazile have been lashing out at Bill Clinton for choosing to dismiss Barack Obama as a "kid." And ... isn't "shuck and jive" a phrase with a racial tinge, used to describe black people being evasive?But no, now Ed Rendell, saying Obama won't win Pennsylvania because they're all racist there, echos Andrew:

"What's so frustrating about this is that in this business, if you give an honest answer, you get skewered for it," Mr. Rendell said. "If you give the politically correct answer, the press says, 'Aw, that guy, he's just a shucker and jiver and never gives a straight answer.' I get in trouble for telling the truth."

The really funny thing in all of this is Rendell using a racially tinged phrase as part of saying that, in fact, white Pennsylvanians are racist -- him too apparently. He has, after all, chosen to go with Hillary Clinton instead of standing athwart the racist voters of Pennsylvania yelling, "Turn from your racism and follow me to hope and change."

Of course, can we expect any less from a party that has a former KKK leader as its choice for third in line of Presidential succession?