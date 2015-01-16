Congresswoman Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Renee Ellmers

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard51% is a lying waste of oxygen.

First, she campaigned aggressively in 2014 against amnesty, executive overreach, etc. Then she promptly got back to Washington and reversed herself on everything she had campaigned on.

Now, her knickers are in knots over pro-life legislation. Just as the GOP has decided to stand firm on a piece of legislation supported by +60% of the nation, she’s scared people won’t like her.

That’s right. The “pro-life” congresswoman now claims that putting pro-life legislation on the floor of the House of Representatives would be a terrible, awful thing to do.

She lied about her immigration position. Now she’s lying about her pro-life position.

Her phone number is 202-225-4531 and I hope you might call her and tell her to stand firm and stop being a sniveling liar.

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