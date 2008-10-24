For some reason, the media in Minnesota has never thought it necessary to show this picture or track it down.

It's Congressman Tim Walz being arrested for a DUI. The picture is 13 years old. Why is it still relevant? Because Tim Walz two years ago and more recently lied about being arrested for being drunk. But now the truth is trickling out that he claimed he was "deaf" and couldn't hear the cop's commands, despite a blood test showing he was drunk.

H/t to Minnesota Democrats Exposed

Oh . . . there is more coming too. Better go to MDE, because you probably won't hear about it from the Minnesota press.