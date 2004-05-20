Anglican bishops from around the world are calling on the Episcopal church to remove the Rev. Gene Robinson, the openly gay bishop. Details are here. The response would make Bill Clinton proud.

"It's a little hard to know what they mean by 'repent,' " said Dan England, a church spokesman. "If they mean we must undo the action of General Convention, no one has the authority to do that except for General Convention itself."

Yeah, and it depends what the definition of the word "is" is.