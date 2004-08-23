As my wife would point out to you, I prefer the musicians supporting Kerry than these:

The popular country music act of Brooks & Dunn head the entertainment lineup for the Republican National Convention in New York that starts in a week.

Top GOP officials say the duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will perform during the convention at Madison Square Garden, along with country singer Lee Ann Womack, Latin gospel singer Jaci Velasquez and Christian rock band Third Day.

The performers were being announced Monday by Republican national Chairman Ed Gillespie and convention chief executive Bill Harris.

Among other performers who will appear the convention are Christian singer Gracie Rosenburger, rock band Dexter Freebish, country singer Darryl Worley and gospel singer Donnie McClurkin.

Other celebrities scheduled to attend the GOP convention are singer Wayne Newton, actor Stephen Baldwin and actress Bo Derek.

The GOP announced other performers for the convention earlier this month. That list included country singers, the Gatlin Brothers, and contemporary Christian performer Michael W. Smith. Yeah, I know, they are Republicans. But, part of my Top 25 list from my iPod contains:

Ocean Avenue by Yellowcard Save Me by Remy Zero Given to Fly by Counting Crows Dammit by Blink 182 Control by Puddle of Mudd Maps by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Thoughts of a Dying Atheist by Muse She Will Be Loved by Maroon 5 Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet Hold On by Jet Dare You to Move by Switchfoot Hey Julie by Fountains of Wayne The End of an Anchor by Dashboard Confessional The Reason by Hoobastank Somebody Told Me by the Killers Figured You Out by Nickelback Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes

You get the idea. Modern Rock and Alternative.

Of course, then there is;

Violin Sonata No. 3 by J. Brahms Nimrod by Elger Sonata in F Major by Mozart Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven.

So add lots of Classical to the above list of modern stuff.

[UPDATE: I should point out I have generally switched from Miller Lite to Coors Lite to support Pete & Co.]