There is a dark undercurrent in the Harry Potter world. Abnormal and obsessed fans generate fan pornography based on the fantasized love interests in Harry Potter. Yes, be as disturbed as I was to learn this.

But Washington politicos do the same. Not a day goes by without some left leaning reporter trotting out new theories about how Hillary Clinton will lead neocons and moderate Republicans into fangasms of support for Hillary. It is ridiculous and not gonna happen.

Republicans are doing the same with Mitt Romney. Not a day goes by that somebody somewhere in the GOP claims Mitt Romney is going to win the Presidency in 2016 â€” something he failed to do twice and, adding a third time, couldn’t even win re-election as Governor of Massachusetts so he bailed to keep his win-loss record intact.

I am still not sold that Hillary is running, so much as serving as a decoy for the rest of the pack. I have no doubt there are those who really want Romney to run.

But consider Hillary and Mitt are corning the market on crony-capitalism while off the campaign trail, large donors may like them but on our side I know few in the base who want Romney to run again. Hell, last time we had to go through the entire field before more than a quarter of the voters found Romney acceptable. And Romney lost to anyone who outspent him or even equaled him in spending.

There are many in the Republican establishment who want myself and other conservative activists to stay home and get out of politics. This may be their strategy to do it because I’m sure as hell not wasting my time on Romney in 2016. The difference between Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney is the difference between a warm bucket of spit and a wet bag of vomit.

Mitt Romney is a very nice person. He’s also allying himself around the country with terrible candidates, crony capitalists, and most of the problem souls contributing to the public’s loathing of the GOP. Washington political elites may long for his perfect hair and his focus grouped mom jeans, but the rest of us will take a pass.

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