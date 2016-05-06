Upon arrival in Washington, DC in January of 1993, Bill and Hillary Clinton found themselves in a never-ending independent counsel investigation. The investigation began over a land deal that was known as Whitewater. Then there was a travel office investigation, abuse of FBI files, and President Clinton's behavior in a sexual harassment case.

Ultimately, the American public learned several things. They learned that Bill Clinton had loved women a lot. They learned that feminists did not really believe their rhetoric when it came to women treated badly by Bill Clinton. They learned that Bill Clinton had a sexual relationship with an intern and lied about it.

Bill Clinton's undoing was his affair with Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern. The independent counsel concluded Bill Clinton committed perjury and Republicans in Congress voted to impeach the President. The United States Senate acquitted President Clinton at the beginning of February, 1999.

Updated: Fri May 06, 2016