Democrats, like drug addicts, are convinced that just one more hit of tax dollars will give them the fix they need. Every Democratic response to any situation is to demand government spend more and blame Republicans for not spending as much as they should.

The latest Democratic attack is pretty straightforward in its insanity. Because the GOP won’t let the Democrats spend more money, people are getting Ebola. The Democrats would have you believe that the very same government that could not build an Obamacare website with hundreds of millions of dollars could somehow cure Ebola yesterday with more money.

There is just one problem: facts.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, in January the CDC won in the budget deal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will see an 8.2 percent budget increase for fiscal 2014, thanks to a $1.1 trillion spending bill announced by Congress Jan. 13.

But not just that. There was also this nugget of news:

This influx of cash will raise the CDC budget to $6.9 billion, which is $567 million more than it received in 2013. This is more than the agency anticipated, because the president’s fiscal year 2014 budget request for it was just $6.6 billion — a decrease of $270 million from fiscal 2012.

Yes, you read that right. Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to give the CDC more money that President Obama requested. And what did the CDC intend to do with all that money. Cure Ebola?

Well, umm . . . .

The CDC listed some of its top spending priorities in its fiscal 2014 budget request. It wants to boost spending for vaccines for children by $287 million and increase funds by $53 million for its “World Trade Center Health Program.” It requested a $40 million increase for AMD, $22 million more for Health Statistics, $20 million more for its National Violent Death Reporting System, almost $17 million more for Food Safety and an additional $15 million for polio eradication.

Okay then.

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