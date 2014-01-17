Republicans Ready Their Retreat for 01/17/2014
Primary season for Republicans will determine which direction the party heads. Much of the past year, as Republicans fought amongst themselves, both sides said publicly that the disputes were over tactics, not over ideas and ideals. That is not actual...
Primary season for Republicans will determine which direction the party heads. Much of the past year, as Republicans fought amongst themselves, both sides said publicly that the disputes were over tactics, not over ideas and ideals. That is not actually true. Battle-weary and tired of their own base, many Republicans in Washington are ready to draw up surrender papers and retreat from the field ...
Updated: Fri Jan 17, 2014