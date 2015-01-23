This past week, the national media and the Republican base both scratched their collective heads perplexed by the un-anchoring of the Republican Party. The climax came last Wednesday night, 12 hours before pro-life supporters gathered en masse in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life.

Republicans had promised to pass the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. They passed the ...



Updated: Fri Jan 23, 2015



